Red Rock Scenic Drive changes visiting hours

The Bureau of Land Management announced new visiting hours for Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon.

Beginning March 1, visiting hours will change to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

John Asselin with BLM said this change happens yearly due to longer days, with the sun setting later in the day.

Scenic Drive is 13 miles long and provides outdoor adventures such as hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing and more.