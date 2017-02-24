Red Rock Scenic Drive changes visiting hours - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Red Rock Scenic Drive changes visiting hours

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Bureau of Land Management announced new visiting hours for Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon. 

Beginning March 1, visiting hours will change to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

John Asselin with BLM said this change happens yearly due to longer days, with the sun setting later in the day. 

Scenic Drive is 13 miles long and provides outdoor adventures such as hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing and more.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.