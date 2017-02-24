Vegas Golden Knights holding free event for kids Saturday

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)

Before the puck drops inside T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights will introduce the Valley's youth into the sport of hockey.

On Saturday, kids ages four to nine years old are invited to take part in Try Hockey For Free Day, which is behind hosted by members of the Golden Knights staff.

It is set for Las Vegas Ice Center at 9295 W. Flamingo Rd., Suite 130, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

It is a free event that will include skating and hockey tutorials. The event will also give hockey sticks and jersey to the first 80 kids who participate.

Try Hockey For Free Day is not just happening in Las Vegas. The NHL's league-wide initiative is being hosted by the other 30 teams on Saturday.

The Golden Knights are also scheduled to hold an event supporting The Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada. The event is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is part of the team's You Can Play initiative. The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.