26-year-old identified in northwest Vegas fatal shooting

Metro police at the scene of a late night homicide investigation on Feb. 21, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A 26-year-old man found shot to death at a northwest Las Vegas late Tuesday night has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the case as Kwame Banks. He died of a gunshot wound of the chest as a result of a homicide, medical examiners ruled.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to the Sky Pointe Landing Apartments, near Ann Road and U.S. 95, just before 11 p.m.

Police said a man was found deceased inside the community after the shooting and are now searching for the other man involved in the incident.

Officers described the suspected shooter as a black man in his 30s, last seen wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with further information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

