Man run over in Las Vegas Smith's parking lot identified

Medical examiners identified a 53-year-old man who died after being run over by a vehicle at a Las Vegas grocery store parking lot last week.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the Feb. 15 incident as Louis Thomas De-Mayo. His cause and manner of death remained pending.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place in the parking lot of the Smith's located at 4965 E. Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said witness statements and evidence indicated the man was run over by a vehicle and had a recent history of sleeping in the parking lot where he was found.



The vehicle and driver did not remain at the scene to report the collision, police said. Police did not immediately release a description of the driver or vehicle.



Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.



The incident remains under investigation.



Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Accident Investigation Section at 702-828-8189, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.



