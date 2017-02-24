Vehicle crashes into east Valley bus stop; 2 people hurt

Workers try to lift a collapsed bus stop shelter after a crash near Sahara Avenue and Sandhill Road on Feb. 24, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Police said two people sustained non-life threatening injuries Friday morning after a vehicle slammed into a bus stop shelter near Sahara Avenue and Sandhill Road.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported at 7:49 a.m.

Police said a female victim at the scene was taken to University Medical Center. Her condition was not specified, but her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Another female was struck by debris that resulted from the crash, police said. Her injuries were minor and she did not require a transport to the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene. Police do not believe impairment was a factor. Metro also believes the crash was due to the driver trying to avoid another collision.

