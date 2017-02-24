Henderson massage parlor shut down after prostitution violations

A Henderson massage and spa parlor is closed for good after allegations of prostitution.

City documents showed 28 state and city citations issued to the Sun Bright Massage & Spa near Warm Springs and Arroyo Grande. Citations included operating a spa with invalid licenses and operating after hours. Four violations were related to prostitution.

"I'm shocked, I never imagined this was going on," Malkee Kaur, who works across the street from Sun Bright Massage & Spa.

She said the spa was always busy.

"Whenever i used to walk go on walks, I felt it was weird to see a lot of men to go inside," Kaur said.

"It's wrong," John Marz, councilman for the city of Henderson said. "We don't want prostitution in our city and we don't want it in any of our massage establishments."

Marz said the city has shut down more than 20 massage facilities since 2015.

"There is an inherent problem in the industry," Marz said. There are legitimate establishments that do a great job but there are others that are there for a whole different reason and we're doing everything we can to shut them down."

Earlier this month, Marz was the only councilman to vote against revoking Sun Bright's special work permit. Marz said he is in favor of the spa's fate but disagrees with punishing the landlord for the renter's actions.

