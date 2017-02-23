Man held in Vegas in slaying of Southern California woman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man held in Vegas in slaying of Southern California woman

SAN DIEGO (AP) -

Authorities say a 27-year-old Las Vegas man is in custody awaiting his transfer in custody to California to face a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found last month off a road near Interstate 15 in Escondido.

Records show that Paul Castro is being held at the Clark County jail in Las Vegas pending a court extradition hearing on Monday.

San Diego sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson tells the Union Tribune that Castro was sought in the shooting of 23-year-old Antonia Herrera of San Marcos. Her body was found Jan. 12.

Nelson says Castro was identified by another man who was in a car when Castro allegedly shot Herrera several times.

Nelson says Herrera had lived for a time in Las Vegas.

