Inmate serving time for Las Vegas child sex offenses dies in state prison

Officials say a 75-year-old inmate serving 30 years to life in state prison for sex offenses involving children in the Las Vegas area has died.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says Edmond Krotz died Wednesday at Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center in Carson City.

A cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed. An autopsy was being scheduled.

Krotz was convicted of sexual assault of a victim under 16 and lewdness with a minor, and was sentenced in July 2006 in Clark County District Court.

Krotz had been housed at Northern Nevada Correctional Center before being admitted to the hospital.

Department records say Krotz is the seventh inmate to die in custody this year. That compares with nine deaths behind bars by the same time in 2017.