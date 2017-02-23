SPEEDVEGAS reopens after Lamborghini crash kills driver, instructor

High-end sports cars at SPEEDVEGAS are lined up ahead of the track's grand opening on April 15, 2016. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

SPEEDVEGAS reopened nearly two weeks after a Lamborghini crash claimed the life of an instructor and driver.

A spokesperson for the company said the business resumed operations Thursday after an “examination of SPEEDVEGAS’ operations practices, safety policies, staff training, track conditions and vehicle conditions” indicated the attraction was fit to reopen for guests. The track will resume its normal schedule, opening daily at 10 a.m.

SPEEDVEGAS closed Feb. 12 after instructor Gil Ben-Kely and driver Craig Sherwood were involved in a crash after losing control of the car and crashing into a wall at high speed. Both were killed in the crash.

The company said a ceremony to honor Ben-Kely will be announced later.

