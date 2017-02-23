N. Las Vegas police seek man who may have witnessed assault

Police released images of a man who may have witnessed an assault. (NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police released images of a person who may have witnessed a woman's assault late last year.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2016.

Police said the person in the picture that they released may have information in the case. They described the person as a white man in his late 20s, about 6' in height and about 275 pounds.

The person wears his blonde hair in a ponytail and has brown eyes, police said. The man also sports many tattoos, some of which are of superheros, located on his hands or arms.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

