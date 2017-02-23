PD: Bandit pistol-whipped worker during Henderson holdup

Police describe the man as a black man, about 30 years old and about 6' in height. (Source: Henderson PD)

Police believe the person in this surveillance photo is connected to a robbery near Stephanie Street and Sunset Road on Feb. 23, 2017. (Source: Henderson PD)

A woman was injured after being pistol-whipped during an armed robbery at a Henderson business on Thursday.

According to Henderson police, the incident happened at the Sally's Beauty Supply, which is located in the area of Stephanie Street and Sunset Road, just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said a man struck the female clerk in the left side of her face during the holdup. The man left on foot.

The worker was taken to Sunrise Hospital with severe injuries, according to police. Police later elaborate the worker received numerous lacerations.

The bandit is described as a 30-year-old black man, 6' in height with a medium build, Henderson police said. He weighs about 220 pounds and was sporting a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, dark pants and a blue and gray-striped beanie with a ball on top.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, at 311, or at 702-385-5555 for Crime Stoppers.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.