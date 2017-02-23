Henderson police investigating robbery at US Bank

The of a Henderson police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)

Henderson police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 9:22 a.m. at a U.S. Bank in the 4300 block of east Tropicana Avenue, near Interstate 515.

According to police, the suspect left the bank before police arrived.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Further details on the investigation were not immediately released.

