HPD: Father, son arrested in connection to pair of bank robberies

A father and son have been arrested in connection to a pair of robberies at Henderson credit unions, according to police.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jessy James, and his father, 51-year-old Jeffrey James, in a Henderson Walmart parking lot. Money from the credit union robberies was found in their pockets and detectives found the ransom note inside their vehicle.

Jessy and Jeffrey are responsible for a robbery at a Silver State Credit Union branch on 9302 south Eastern Avenue on Jan. 24 and at the America’s First Credit Union at 10608 south Eastern Avenue on Feb. 16, police said. Clerks say they were handed two envelopes. One had the words "THIS IS A ROBBERY BIG BILLS!" written on it. The other had the point of a gun sticking out.

Detectives were able to locate and identify the duo based on surveillance video, witness descriptions of the suspects and the vehicles they used.

According to a criminal history search, Jeffrey James had been convicted of robbery and possessing methamphetamine. Jessy James had been convicted of drunk driving and skipping out on his court hearing in Texas.

People who lived near the family said they knew Jessy was "a bad kid."

"He was always on drugs. He was breaking into houses and cars in the neighborhood," said one neighbor, who asked to be anonymous. "The dad? Actually, we had no clue that he did that because you very rarely see him. He's very hidden."

Neighbors said Jessy often hung out with his "hoodlum friends" around town and used to shatter car windows with a pellet gun.

A member of the James family, who didn't want to release her name, did not want to talk about the specifics of the case and said the family is going through a tough time.

"My heart is so broke right now," she said. "We all have jobs. We work hard, and I don't even know what else to say."

Jessy and Jeffrey are being held at the Henderson Detention Center on charges of robbery and burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

