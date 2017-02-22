Proposal for homes in Red Rock still alive, but not approved

Clark County Board of Commissioners stopped short of a full approval to let the building of a 5,000 home development to go forward. (FOX5)

After more than five hours of vocal opposition Wednesday from nature-enthusiasts, the fate of a planned housing community near Red Rock Canyon remained in limbo despite Clark County going forward with a version of plans.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to continue discussing the 2011 version of a plan on the 5,000-home community. However, the vote was not a full approval since the 2,000-acre parcel of land for the community has not been rezoned. Commissioners stopped well short of stating Gypsum Resources could go ahead with the building of homes.

A lot of people with @SaveRedRock thought that today could be a nail in the coffin for the proposed development. That didn't happen, but... — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 23, 2017

...but the commission did not approve construction of those 5,000 homes either. Get ready for another long meeting. #saveredrock https://t.co/42fgWybPKD — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 23, 2017

The vote was a key event for both Gypsum Resources, the company behind the development, and Save Red Rock, a group of local nature conservationists intent on protecting the land near the recreation area.

The group reported a petition for its cause drew nearly 50,000 signatures. Save Red Rock representatives had to wheel those signatures to the meeting on a dolly.

Some commissioners expressed concern for the construction of homes but still voted in favor of moving discussions forward with a clear proposal in mind.

Commissioner Larry Brown: Traffic is already bad. 2.5 homes per acre doesn't sound like a lot, but I'm not sold on the density. #saveredrock — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 23, 2017

Ron Krater, a consultant representing Gypsum Resources, said he was pleased with the opportunity to continue discussion with concerned residents so they can find a solution that works for everybody.

"All we have now is a framework upon which to do additional detailed study, and that's important," he said.

Many supporters of the Save Red Rock movement were upset that their hours of testimony didn't lead to a clear resolution.

"Since I've been here, I don't recall a zoning meeting that we had anywhere near this amount of interest or this amount of people testifying," said Chairman Steve Sisolak. "I think the folks advocating for Red Rock did a great job."

During Krater's presentation, he assured the public that 88 percent of Red Rock's natural view would be preserved if construction was allowed to move forward. He said the sky would remain dark and the air would be clean despite concerns of light pollution and air pollution.

Chris Mends, the manager of a mining operation currently occupying the land, agrees.

"I think it would be pretty harmless," he said. "We always look out for our neighbors down the hill."

