Woman added to group accused of Henderson break-ins

Henderson police announced Wednesday the arrest of a 24-year-old woman who is accused along with five other people in a recent string of home burglaries.

Cymone Tippen was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two counts of burglary, according to police.

Last Thursday, police said they arrested five people tied to the string, including:

Jacque Plant, 19;

Adolphus Newell, 21;

Dennis Felton, 37;

Donique Divers, 20;

Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25.

Police said the suspects face multiple charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and gun counts.

The police department did not give any specific incidents that the group was connected. Police cited tips, video surveillance footage and photos from concerned citizens as part of the investigation.

Police, though, believe there are additional people in the case who are not yet in custody.

Anyone with information on the cases is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police said Michael Gale, 19, who was originally identified among those arrested in the case, was incorrectly included in the police department's report of the burglaries. Police said, though, that Gale was charged with minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, open container in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

