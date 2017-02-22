1 injured in critical motorcycle crash at Decatur, Oakey - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 injured in critical motorcycle crash at Decatur, Oakey

Las Vegas police responded to a critical motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central part of town.

Officers reported an accident between a white motorcycle and a white sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Decatur and Oakey Boulevards at about 11:35 a.m.

Metro said the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV appeared to have walked away from his vehicle, but northbound Decatur remained closed at the intersection for the investigation.

Authorities have not released any further information at this time.

