Cannabis tourism rolling into Las Vegas

A booming Colorado industry will soon be introduced to Las Vegas.

$1.3 billion worth: that's how much marijuana was sold in Colorado last year. Sales of recreational and medicinal marijuana were up, along with tourism and home prices. The marijuana industry also created thousands of jobs and provided unique tourist opportunities for people heading to the Mile High City.

"Hope you guys are ready to get high," a Colorado Cannabis Tours employee who goes by 'Dank Chef' said, as dozens of people poured on a tour bus.

"We're going to start getting you guys high and start our journey into Funland," he said to applause by tour attendees.

This tour put on by Colorado Cannabis Tours is one of the things Las Vegas can expect to see now that Question 2 passed. For $99, a person can get high with 25 strangers on a bus tour.

"I've seen people pass out, grown men pee themselves, I've seen it all. It can happen to you!" the chef said.

Staff said about 200 people do this tour every weekend; 52 weeks a year equals more than 10,000 people a year just for this one company.

The company was started by Michael Eymer with just $20,000.

"Last year, we did $1.9 million dollars, and this year we're already up about 40 percent," Eymer said.

Eymer's marijuana ventures have extended far beyond his tour bus.

"We also own the brand 'Puff, pass and paint.' It's a marijuana painting class kind of like wine and painting that sees 50 people a week. We have cooking classes, also puff, pass and pottery."

And of course all of Eymer's businesses are '420 friendly' and all of them are coming to Las Vegas.

"Vegas will be one of our largest markets," he said. "We will have a full service market, everything we have here and a few things we've figured out just for Las Vegas that I can't tip my hat to, because my competitors are watching," he said with a smile.

The Colorado Cannabis Tour runs on Saturday's from 12:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. The bus's first stop is Medicine Man Technologies. Medicine Man technologies produces 25 pounds of marijuana a day and foots a $40,000 a month electricity bill.

Peter Williams is one of the owners. He said the company in his basement. He gets push back from people against pot, but said it doesn't bother him.

"I know the truth, and the positives. I know we are not hurting people. If I were producing beer or vodka in my warehouse, I would not be able to sleep at night because I would be destroying marriages and killing people," he said.

Similar to Colorado Cannabis Tours, Medicine Man technologies is also planning to be heading to Las Vegas. From Medicine Man technologies, the tour made its way to multiple dispensaries and a glass blowing demonstration.

Johnny Wilson was on the tour, traveling from Florida to Denver for his birthday, and for weed.

"They passed around bongs, joints, it was amazing. It was heaven to me," he said of his tour.

For the final stop at the glass blowing demonstration, the group of marijuana enthusiasts got to watch a glass pipe be made right in front of them, then had the opportunity to purchase it. As the tour came to an end, less people were talking, but more people were smiling.

"In a recreational manner [marijuana] is much less intoxicating than anything like alcohol," Eymer said.

For Eymer, being the owner of Colorado Cannabis Tours allows him to share his passion with thousands of people. Eymer hopes Las Vegas, and its tourists are next.

"If you're opposed to marijuana because of how you were raised, you've been fooled by propaganda. We forgive you but it's time to hit the reset button," Eymer said.

For more information on Michael Eymer's company coming to Las Vegas click here.

