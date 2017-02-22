Trial date set for 'War Machine'

A judge set a trial date for mixed-martial arts fighter Jonathan Koppenhaver, legally known as "War Machine," in connection to an assault case involving his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas.

Koppenhaver's trial is scheduled to begin on Monday. He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping, sex assault and more.

Koppenhaver fled from police after being named a suspect in the reported assault at the home of ex-girlfriend Christine Mackinday, also known as Christy Mack.

According to police, Koppenhaver entered Mackinday's home and found her sleeping with another man in bed. He began to punch the man in the face, then attacked Mackinday. She was able to escape the home and seek help while Koppenhaver went to the kitchen to find a knife.

Mackinday and the other man sustained severe injuries, police said.

Koppenhaver remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

