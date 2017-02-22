Trial date set for 'War Machine' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Trial date set for 'War Machine'

Posted: Updated:
Mixed-martial arts fighter War Machine appears in a court room in this undated photo. (FOX5) Mixed-martial arts fighter War Machine appears in a court room in this undated photo. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A judge set a trial date for mixed-martial arts fighter Jonathan Koppenhaver, legally known as "War Machine," in connection to an assault case involving his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas. 

Koppenhaver's trial is scheduled to begin on Monday. He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping, sex assault and more. 

Koppenhaver fled from police after being named a suspect in the reported assault at the home of ex-girlfriend Christine Mackinday, also known as Christy Mack. 

RELATED:

According to police, Koppenhaver entered Mackinday's home and found her sleeping with another man in bed. He began to punch the man in the face, then attacked Mackinday. She was able to escape the home and seek help while Koppenhaver went to the kitchen to find a knife. 

Mackinday and the other man sustained severe injuries, police said. 

Koppenhaver remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.