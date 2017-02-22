Trio pleads not guilty to 2014 homicide of Las Vegas mother

From left to right, Brenda Garcia, Michael Trieb and Joseph Sanchez. (Source: LVMPD)

The daughter of a woman whose body was found in a desert area and two other suspects pleaded not guilty to charges in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday.

Brenda Garcia, Joseph Sanchez and Michael Trieb pleaded not guilty to charges including murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

Bail was not set for the suspects.

Las Vegas Metro police said the body of Julia Garcia was found near Pabco Road and State Route 147 in November of 2014. Her body was wrapped in plastic and left in the desert area.

According to an arrest report, Brenda admitted to her role in the death of her mother, Julia, and implicated her ex-boyfriend Sanchez and her neighbor, Trieb. Brenda stated the original plan was to kill both of her parent’s as part of Sanchez’s gang initiation. During his interview, Sanchez claimed the killing was part of Brenda’s way out of the gang.

[READ MORE: PD: Daughter of 2014 homicide victim, 2 others arrested in killing]

Sanchez and Trieb received $50 from Brenda after the killing, the arrest report stated.

All three suspects remain at the Clark County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.