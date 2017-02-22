Argument leads to deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Metro police at the scene of a late night homicide investigation on Feb. 21, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly late night shooting in a northwest apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Sky Pointe Landing Apartments, located near Ann Road and U.S. 95, just before 11 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

According to Metro, a caller informed them that there was arguing in the parking lot of the complex before gunshots were heard.

Police said a man was found deceased inside the community after the shooting and are now searching for the other man involved in the incident.

Officers described the suspected shooter as a black man in his 30s, last seen wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with further information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

