Commissioners expected to vote on housing development near Red Rock Canyon

The debate over a housing development near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is heading to the Clark County Commission, again.

"It's something easy to latch on to and try to protect," Heather Fisher said. Fisher has been fighting to protect Red Rock Canyon for decades, and she said Wednesday is another battle.

"Tomorrow morning is super important," she said, It's when Clark County Commissioners will vote whether or not developers can continue planning a 5,000 home, 2,000 acre development. Right now the area is used for mining, and it's only a few hundred feet from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area.

For the project to move forward, the commission needs to move to rezone the area for more housing. That's what Fisher, and nearly 50,000 other people who signed a petition, are fighting.

"This is one big problem that could turn into a bigger problem if they approve it tomorrow," Fisher said. She said the solution isn't stopping the development altogether, but she said the project is too big, and will bring urban sprawl into the Red Rock Canyon area.

"If that can't be protected, with 40,000 people behind it saying don't change the zoning, then I don't think anything can," She said.

Project Planner Ron Krater said he's listened to concerns for years, and the company behind the proposal, Gypsum Resources, has responded to several concerns

"It began with proposals that were in excess of 12,000 housing units, and that's been reduced down to the current proposal of 5,000 housing units," Krater said. "There isn't going to be more growth after this, the slippery slope doesn't exist."

But the controversy does exist and with both sides hoping the vote goes their way.

