Flight grounded at McCarran after non-credible threat - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flight grounded at McCarran after non-credible threat

American Airlines airplanes are parked on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 2015. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) American Airlines airplanes are parked on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 2015. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An American Airlines flight from McCarran International Airport was canceled after a non-credible threat was made.

Passengers on their way to Los Angeles were taken off the flight. A spokesperson with American Airlines said the flight will be re-booked.

