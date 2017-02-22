Police identify suspect in fight, shooting just off Vegas Strip

A 28-year-old man was identified as the person arrested after a fight and a resultant shooting just off the Las Vegas Strip that reportedly involved singer Sean Kingston and rap group Migos.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Moises Johnson was booked into Clark County Detention Center on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and discharging a firearm where persons may be endangered.

Johnson's arrest was tied to a report of a fight between two groups of people and a shooting near the Sands Expo center. According to police, the incident took place in the 200 block of Sands Avenue at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said two separate groups were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. During the skirmish, some one in one of the groups produced a handgun and fired one round.

No one was struck by the shot.

Sands security made contact with the shooter and took him into custody. The person was turned over to police custody.

The events align with a TMZ report on a late afternoon shooting at the Sands Expo center involving singer Sean Kingston, rap group Migos, and rapper Soulja Boy.

In the report, law enforcement told TMZ someone in Kingston's camp pulled out the gun.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the people named in the TMZ report were involved.

Website Complex said the Agenda trade show is taking place at the Sands Expo center.

