Capriotti's Sandwich Shop planning nationwide expansion

A Sin City favorite is getting bigger. Capriotti's announced it's adding 400 more stores to the brand nationwide.

Capriotti's is an award-winning sandwich shop with a strong following. The "Bobbie," one of its signature sandwiches, has been called "Thanksgiving dinner on a bun," and is part of the reason locals said they love the Capriotti's brand.

"Cranberry stuffing and a good drink on the side," Capriotti's customer Blake Vernon said. "It's not quite mom's meal during Thanksgiving, but it's pretty darn close."

The shop emerged 40 years ago as a family-owned sandwich shop in Delaware. The stand-alone store had a lot of buzz then, but when the founders took it from the east coast to Las Vegas a few decades ago, it exploded.

"When they first hit the Valley here you started to see it expand out from the taste," said Vernon.

Thanks to what the company's chief development officer David Bloom calls "organic growth," the company will take a Las Vegas favorite across the country.

"You're not going to find fresh roasted turkey anywhere else," Bloom said. "You're not going to find hand-rolled meatballs made everyday in-house anywhere. You're not going to find the wine-cured meats made specifically for us."

As of Tuesday there are 102 Capriotti's locations, mostly in the Vegas Valley but a few already sprinkled outside Nevada. By the year 2025, Bloom said he expects to be sitting at 500 store nationwide.

"Lots of national brands come to Vegas," Bloom said. "We're just doing the opposite."

But Bloom said quality won't be lost when new shops are gained.

"We're literally not allowed to talk about things that will cheapen the brand," Bloom said. "It's always been about the food and it's always been about the family."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.