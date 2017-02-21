Slot player's robbery follows 286 recent crimes near Sunset Station

A robbery and assault at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino had some residents questioning the city of Henderson's safety in comparison to previous years.

The Henderson Police Department has routinely promoted the city as one of the safest in the United States. Still, some people said they are specifically worried about the casino's surrounding area while police searched for a man who punched a woman in the head before stealing her purse. She suffered minor injuries.

Chandra Booth said she has lived in Henderson for 20 years. She said she was surprised to hear about the assault, especially because she brings her friends and family to the casino when they are in town.

"I've never thought twice about it not being safe," she said. "It makes you not want to go in there as much, especially being a female."



According to crime maps published on the city of Henderson's website, there have been 286 crimes reported within a one mile radius of Sunset Station from Nov. to Jan.

Henderson Police didn't respond to requests to explain those statistics to put them in greater perspective.

"It's such a safe area. I don't want it to give us a bad name," Susan Glover, who said she moved to Henderson specifically for its safety, said. "It's just a really great place, so I hope they catch whoever's doing it."

