Las Vegas Metro to 'reconstitute' new gang, vice bureau - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Metro to 'reconstitute' new gang, vice bureau

Posted: Updated:
A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Citing a year 2016 that saw 166 homicides in Las Vegas Metro's jurisdiction, the police department announced Tuesday the formation of a new Gangs/Vice Bureau.

In a statement from Metro, the police department said the formation of the bureau is part of Sheriff Joseph Lombardo's top priority in 2017 of fighting violent crime.

The department's focus is on the issues that appear behind most violent crime, Metro said. Those issues come down to gangs and vice.

The statement also said the bureau is being created since patrol officers' workloads currently do not concentrate efforts on the gang/vice nexus. The change is expected to be implemented in the next couple of weeks, Metro said.

As part of the announcement, Metro representatives, including Lombardo and Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, appeared before the Clark County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday ahead of a unanimous vote to fund the bureau.

McMahill said the department's funding request provides money to "reconstitute" the gang unit.

Last year, the department moved to decentralize a previous iteration of the gang bureau, opting to place the responsibility of gang investigations with the individual area commands.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.