Man tied to body found in south Valley lot arrested - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man tied to body found in south Valley lot arrested

Posted: Updated:
Craig Lattin (Source: LVMPD) Craig Lattin (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said SWAT officers took a 40-year-old man in custody last Friday in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a vacant lot in the south Las Vegas Valley late last year.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Craig Lattin was identified as the suspect in a homicide case tied to a body found on Dec. 6, 2016.

Medical examiners identified the victim as Carlos Martin Lopez-Ismerio. They ruled his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head as a result of a homicide.

Lattin was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Lattin is due in court for a felony arraignment Wednesday, according to booking logs.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.