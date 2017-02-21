Man tied to body found in south Valley lot arrested

Police said SWAT officers took a 40-year-old man in custody last Friday in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a vacant lot in the south Las Vegas Valley late last year.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Craig Lattin was identified as the suspect in a homicide case tied to a body found on Dec. 6, 2016.

Medical examiners identified the victim as Carlos Martin Lopez-Ismerio. They ruled his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head as a result of a homicide.

Lattin was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Lattin is due in court for a felony arraignment Wednesday, according to booking logs.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.