PD: Daughter of 2014 homicide victim, 2 others arrested in killing

Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of Julia Garcia in 2015 as part of a call to the public for information in the case. (Source: LVMPD)

A plan to kill a woman whose body was found in a desert area in 2014 was hatched by the victim's daughter in part to leave a gang that she was in, according to an arrest report.

In the report, Brenda Garcia, 18, admitted to her role in the November 2014 death of her mother, Julia Garcia. Two other people - Joseph Sanchez and Michael Trieb, both 19 - were also arrested for their roles in the alleged killing.

According to police, Julia Garcia's body was found on Nov. 15, 2014 near the area of Pabco Road and State Route 147. Medical examiners ruled the woman's death as a homicide due to strangulation. Coroners also noted incise wounds on her abdomen.

Police learned Julia Garcia was reported missing nine days before her body was found. The woman's husband told police that the couple's daughter, Brenda Garcia, found a message sent from the victim's email address, signifying that she was leaving and for Brenda to take care of her siblings.

Phone records showed Julia Garcia was at her residence the morning of Nov. 5, 2014. Additional records also showed Brenda Garcia's cell phone was placed in the area of her residence throughout the same day.

According to police, Brenda Garcia originally claimed to have gone to school that day, but, when confronted with conflicting information, she told police she went to a park.

Detectives searched the family home and recovered trash bags that closely resembled the ones found wrapped around Julia Garcia's body, according to police.

Additional computer, phone and social media evidence deduced Brenda and her ex-boyfriend Joseph Sanchez as suspects in the case.

The arrest report states that detectives initiated an Mirandized interview with Brenda Garcia on Feb. 15. The teen eventually admitted to her role in the death of her mother while also implicating Sanchez and her neighbor from across the street, Trieb.

In the report, she stated the three hatched the plan the night of Nov. 4, 2014, which called for the two men to hide at the residence and attack her mother when she was home alone.

The arrest report states Brenda left the residence while the alleged killing took place and returned to find her mother's body on the kitchen floor. She told police she helped clean the blood in the kitchen and, later, with the transporting of the body.

According to the document, Brenda Garcia stated the original plan was to kill both of her parents as part of Sanchez's gang initiation. Upon his interview, Sanchez claimed the killing was part of Brenda Garcia's way out of a gang.

The arrest report later states both men received $50 from Brenda a few days after the alleged killing. It also stated Sanchez took jewelry and cash from Julia Garcia during the alleged attack.

RELATED

All three suspects were booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.