Woman in custody, accused of shooting Vegas teen in face

Police arrested a woman connected to a fatal shooting in which a teen was wounded in the face near the Clark High School campus.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Ericka Winn, 25, turned herself in to law enforcement on Saturday. Winn was identified as the suspect in the shooting death that took place in the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue on Feb. 15.

Police said the shooting resulted in injuries to 18-year-old Larenzo Ivan Hardison. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Citing detectives, police said the shooting was preceded by a small gathering at an apartment. A fight ensued between the victim and two other individuals, leading to the shots fired.

The two other people involved in the fight left the area in a vehicle immediately after the shooting, police said.

Winn was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police were still seeking information on the case. They urged anyone with knowledge of the event to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

