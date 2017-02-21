Woman in custody, accused of shooting Vegas teen in face - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman in custody, accused of shooting Vegas teen in face

Posted: Updated:
Ericka Winn (Source: LVMPD) Ericka Winn (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police arrested a woman connected to a fatal shooting in which a teen was wounded in the face near the Clark High School campus.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Ericka Winn, 25, turned herself in to law enforcement on Saturday. Winn was identified as the suspect in the shooting death that took place in the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue on Feb. 15.

Police said the shooting resulted in injuries to 18-year-old Larenzo Ivan Hardison. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Citing detectives, police said the shooting was preceded by a small gathering at an apartment. A fight ensued between the victim and two other individuals, leading to the shots fired.

The two other people involved in the fight left the area in a vehicle immediately after the shooting, police said.

Winn was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police were still seeking information on the case. They urged anyone with knowledge of the event to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.