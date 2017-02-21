Pair killed in I-15 crash near Primm identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pair killed in I-15 crash near Primm identified

Posted: Updated:
Nevada Highway Patrol released an image of the aftermath of a fatal crash near Primm. (NHP) Nevada Highway Patrol released an image of the aftermath of a fatal crash near Primm. (NHP)
PRIMM, NV (FOX5) -

Authorities have identified two people killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Primm.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Leslie Gilmore and the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Andrew Dorado.

Troopers said on Saturday at 3:12 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, near mile marker 2 at a speed greater than a Nissan Altima that was also traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in front of the Toyota. The Toyota failed to decrease its speed and struck the rear of the Nissan, then rolled over.

All three occupants of the Toyota were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.

Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. Dorado died Sunday at University Medical Center. The third occupant of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

NHP said the three occupants of the Nissan were not transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.