Pair killed in I-15 crash near Primm identified

Nevada Highway Patrol released an image of the aftermath of a fatal crash near Primm. (NHP)

Authorities have identified two people killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Primm.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Leslie Gilmore and the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Andrew Dorado.

Troopers said on Saturday at 3:12 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, near mile marker 2 at a speed greater than a Nissan Altima that was also traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in front of the Toyota. The Toyota failed to decrease its speed and struck the rear of the Nissan, then rolled over.

All three occupants of the Toyota were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.

Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. Dorado died Sunday at University Medical Center. The third occupant of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

NHP said the three occupants of the Nissan were not transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.