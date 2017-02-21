Metro: Pair arrested in connection to deadly home invasion

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested two suspects in connection to a deadly home invasion.

Police arrested 22-year-old Alfred Weathers on Thursday and 22-year-old Leandre Lacey on Friday.

Investigators believe Weathers and Lacey were involved in a shooting on April 19, 2016 in the 1400 block of Sandhill Road, near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road. A man, identified as Thomas Blaf, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and later pronounced deceased.

Police said the investigation indicated Blaf was in the apartment with the tenant and other family members when a suspect kicked in the front door and gunshots were heard. The two suspects were seen running from the apartment after the shots were fired.

Police said it did not appear to be a random incident.

Weathers and Lacey were booked in to the Clark County Detention Center where they face multiple charges including murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun and conspiracy to commit burglary.

