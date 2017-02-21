Bystander shoots brick-wielding man in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bystander shoots brick-wielding man in Las Vegas

A bystander shot a man threatening a woman with a brick Monday night, according to police. 

Police responded to the incident just before 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fawn Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a male and female were fighting in front of a home when a bystander heard the argument and went outside. The bystander told police he witnessed the man pick up a brick and raise it to strike the female. The neighbor took out his gun and fired at the man, striking him once in the back.

The man was transported to University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The bystander will not face charges, police said.

Police said the argument between the male and female was domestic-related. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

