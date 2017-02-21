Vegas teen recovering after being hit by hit-and-run driver

Antonio Bulahan, seen in an undated photo, was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Feb. 17, 2017.

A Las Vegas Valley teenager was still recovering Monday after being hit on his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver Friday evening.

Antonio Bulahan was riding his bicycle near Valley View and Oakey boulevards Friday just before 5 p.m. His girlfriend, Kaylee Miranda, said Bulahan was riding to meet her and his mother.

Police said a driver hit Bulahan, then took off. That driver was arrested Saturday.

On Monday, Miranda said Bulahan had gone through two surgeries, and was having difficulties coming out of sedation.

Miranda and her father described Bulahan as a fun-loving teenager who loves making people laugh. He was set to graduate this year.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay for Bulahan's medical expenses.

