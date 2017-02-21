Las Vegas Girl Scout troop duped with fake $100 bill

A thief made off with a sweet deal after purchasing Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit money, according to the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.

It happened outside a Smith's grocery store near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada said the thief used a fake $100 bill.

"It's a little disturbing to know that someone would take advantage of Girl Scouts," Jennifer Robbins, a scout mom, said. "For free cookies? It's just a shame that people would do that."

Robbins' daughter, Alicia, is a six-year Girl Scout member. She said cookie season is the busiest time of year for her troop, sometimes making it difficult to spot fake money.

"If someone was giving you fake money, you wouldn't realize it right away because you're trying to get (customers) the cookies as fast as you can, and get to the next customer," Robbins said.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada provides training to troop leaders, parents and volunteers prior to cookie season, covering policies on counterfeit bills and recommending troops not accept bills larger than $20.

The troop filed a report with Las Vegas Metro police.

Smith's offered to donate $100 to the affected troop.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.