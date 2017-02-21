Las Vegas Girl Scout troop duped with fake $100 bill

A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.More >
A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.More >
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Las Vegas Metro police said a woman and her 15-year-old son have been found safe after her husband kidnapped them Wednesday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a woman and her 15-year-old son have been found safe after her husband kidnapped them Wednesday.More >
Along with the Manchester attack, just days earlier, an ISIS video surfaced pointing to the Las Vegas strip among three other major U.S. cities.More >
Along with the Manchester attack, just days earlier, an ISIS video surfaced pointing to the Las Vegas strip among three other major U.S. cities.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Police believe a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the area of Eastern and St. Louis avenues near downtown Las Vegas may be gang-related.More >
Police believe a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the area of Eastern and St. Louis avenues near downtown Las Vegas may be gang-related.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
Police said an armed security guard inside a North Las Vegas convenience store shot and killed a person who entered the business and opened fire Monday morning.More >
Police said an armed security guard inside a North Las Vegas convenience store shot and killed a person who entered the business and opened fire Monday morning.More >