Highway patrol urges seatbelt use after more deadly crashes, ejections

JEAN, NV (FOX5) -

After a second person died from a crash in Jean over the weekend, Nevada Highway Patrol officers made a plea for drivers to buckle up. 

Three people were ejected from their cars in that crash; two died from their injuries. Troopers said they believe if the victims were wearing seat belts, they might have survived. 

A large part of NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk's job is educating drivers about how stay safe on the roads.

He said lately some of those warnings have fallen on deaf ears.

"We've had 10 fatal crashes (this year). We just had one (Saturday) morning that involved an ejection," Buratczuk said. "Five of our crashes this year have been from ejections where people haven't been wearing seat belts."

That statistic soon became outdated, when a sixth fatality was confirmed Sunday, from the Jean crash.

"As a community, we're better than this," Buratczuk said. 

Trauma surgeon Dr. Syed Saquib also stressed the importance of wearing seatbelts to save lives.

"If you are in an accident without a seatbelt, you are more likely to die from your injuries," Dr. Saquib said.

He said he'd seen far fewer critical injuries with patients who wore seat belts versus patients who didn't.

"You're more likely to break bones, injure vital organs in your abdomen, fracture your spine, rendering you quadriplegic," he said. "So the injuries we see are more severe and far more life threatening (when a seatbelt isn't worn)."

While NHP continued to make a plea to drivers to wear restraints, both Saquib and Buratczuk said it's a reminder there is more work to do.

"We still have to make an effort on our end," Saquib said." "To raise awareness, to do whatever we can to reach out in the community, in the schools to stress that point, so our work isn't done." 

