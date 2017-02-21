Louisiana police detour to Vegas brings heavy overtime, investig - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Louisiana police detour to Vegas brings heavy overtime, investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) -

Records show that thousands of dollars in overtime was paid to Louisiana State Police officials to drive across the country and stay at a Las Vegas resort and casino and the Grand Canyon on their way to a law enforcement conference in California.

The Advocate reports that the entourage went hundreds of miles out of their way at times for reasons that are under investigation.

Details of the Oct. trip to the annual conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in San Diego came to light after the newspaper obtained travel records for the trip.

Col. Mike Edmonson, the State Police superintendent, said he had not authorized the troopers to charge overtime, or to take such an indirect route to the conference.

