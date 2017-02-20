Powerball jackpot surges to $403 million for Wednesday's draw - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Powerball jackpot surges to $403 million for Wednesday's draw

Posted: Updated:
A cashier sells Powerball tickets at The Last Stop in White Hills, AZ. (File/FOX5) A cashier sells Powerball tickets at The Last Stop in White Hills, AZ. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

For those who dream of a cushy nine-figure payday, you have another chance to win big.

After last Saturday's $361 million Powerball jackpot went unclaimed, the top prize in the multi-state game vaulted to $403 million. The drawing for the new jackpot is set for Wednesday night.

A lump sum for the jackpot is an estimated $243.9 million.

While the lotto game is not available for Nevada, folks living in the Las Vegas Valley have the option of heading to nearby retailers at Primm on the state line or at White Hills, AZ.

Last month, a lucky player struck a Mega Millions jackpot of $188 million from a ticket bought in Primm.

The numbers for last Saturday's drawing were 3, 7, 9, 31, 33, and Powerball number 20.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.