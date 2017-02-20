Powerball jackpot surges to $403 million for Wednesday's draw

A cashier sells Powerball tickets at The Last Stop in White Hills, AZ. (File/FOX5)

For those who dream of a cushy nine-figure payday, you have another chance to win big.

After last Saturday's $361 million Powerball jackpot went unclaimed, the top prize in the multi-state game vaulted to $403 million. The drawing for the new jackpot is set for Wednesday night.

A lump sum for the jackpot is an estimated $243.9 million.

While the lotto game is not available for Nevada, folks living in the Las Vegas Valley have the option of heading to nearby retailers at Primm on the state line or at White Hills, AZ.

Last month, a lucky player struck a Mega Millions jackpot of $188 million from a ticket bought in Primm.

The numbers for last Saturday's drawing were 3, 7, 9, 31, 33, and Powerball number 20.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.