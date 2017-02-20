Woman punched, robbed playing slots at Henderson casino

A woman playing a slot machine at a Henderson casino was punched and robbed Monday evening.

According to Henderson Police, a black man with short graying hair, prescription glasses, a black short-sleeved collared shirt and blue jeans came up to the woman from behind, punched her and grabbed her purse at Sunset Station Casino.

The man, described as 40 to 50 years old, then ran out of the building.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene by Henderson Fire and did not need to be transported.

The purse is dark brown with several zippers, according to police.

Henderson police said anyone with information about the suspect should contact them.

"You have to be one really evil person to even think about that, let alone do the action itself," said Brandon Aguilar, who watches movies at the resort's theater. "Hurting an older woman? That's just like the icing on the cake for how bad you can be as a person."

It's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police said there was surveillance video of what happened, but it had not been made public.

