Avalanche worries residents at Mt. Charleston

Kyle Canyon residents were narrowly blanketed by an avalanche over the weekend. (FOX5)

Snow from a weekend avalanche remained Monday at Kyle Canyon. The falling snow came just 200 yards from a neighborhood.

Ray Abbott said he's lived in the Rainbow subdivision on Mt. Charleston for the last three decades. In all his years, he's never dealt with an avalanche so close to home.

"(I) have a great deal of trepidation, because I know what the hillside is behind my house now," Abbott said.

He said when he thinks of avalanches, he thinks of Lee Canyon. But recently, his neighborhood has been in the cross-hairs.

"Avalanche is more frightening since we had the fire back in 2013," Abbott said. "Because it essentially took away a lot of the tree back up the hillside behind my property."

Clark County staff confirmed an avalanche Saturday in the Rainbow subdivision near Cathedral. It happened just a quarter-mile from Kelly Gardas’ home, and she said she didn't even know it.

"We were here. Didn't see anything. Didn't hear anything. We found out this morning," Gardas said.

Kelly said she and her family often visit that same hillside, in the path of the avalanche.

"It's scary. We go out and play on these trails all the time, snow shoeing. And now, it's scary to think if we go out there, there is more that's going to come down or what might happen," Gardas said..

Neighbors said the fear of the unknown has made them nervous, but it hasn't been enough for them to move.

"You don't really know what happens. It's not something you can plan for," Abbott said. "This is an oasis, an island in the desert and the trees and the snow; all those things are just an escape."

