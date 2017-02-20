Avalanche worries residents at Mt. Charleston - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Avalanche worries residents at Mt. Charleston

Posted: Updated:
Written by Vince Sapienza, Reporter
Connect
Kyle Canyon residents were narrowly blanketed by an avalanche over the weekend. (FOX5) Kyle Canyon residents were narrowly blanketed by an avalanche over the weekend. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Snow from a weekend avalanche remained Monday at Kyle Canyon. The falling snow came just 200 yards from a neighborhood.

Ray Abbott said he's lived in the Rainbow subdivision on Mt. Charleston for the last three decades. In all his years, he's never dealt with an avalanche so close to home.

"(I) have a great deal of trepidation, because I know what the hillside is behind my house now," Abbott said.

He said when he thinks of avalanches, he thinks of Lee Canyon. But recently, his neighborhood has been in the cross-hairs.

"Avalanche is more frightening since we had the fire back in 2013," Abbott said. "Because it essentially took away a lot of the tree back up the hillside behind my property."

Clark County staff confirmed an avalanche Saturday in the Rainbow subdivision near Cathedral. It happened just a quarter-mile from Kelly Gardas’ home, and she said she didn't even know it.

"We were here. Didn't see anything. Didn't hear anything. We found out this morning," Gardas said.

Kelly said she and her family often visit that same hillside, in the path of the avalanche.

"It's scary. We go out and play on these trails all the time, snow shoeing. And now, it's scary to think if we go out there, there is more that's going to come down or what might happen," Gardas said..

Neighbors said the fear of the unknown has made them nervous, but it hasn't been enough for them to move.

"You don't really know what happens. It's not something you can plan for," Abbott said. "This is an oasis, an island in the desert and the trees and the snow; all those things are just an escape."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.