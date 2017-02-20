Clark Co. chair: 2 investors confirmed for Vegas Raiders stadium - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clark Co. chair: 2 investors confirmed for Vegas Raiders stadium

Rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org) Rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)
The Raiders can be saved, after all.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners chairman, Steve Sisolak, told FOX5 on Monday the team has two confirmed funding sources to fill a $650 million funding hole in the Raiders' pursuit of a Las Vegas stadium.

As FOX5's Vince Sapienza reported, the sources of the funding were not immediately identified, but Sisolak said they could range from banks to private investors.

The $1.9 billion stadium project was left in dire straits last month when casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, whose Sands Corporation was attached to the deal since the beginning, pulled his money from the plan. After Adelson's shift, investment group Goldman Sachs, which was also seen as a potential funding source, also pulled its interest, citing its part of the deal being contingent on Adelson's involvement.

The funding news should bolster the Raiders' prospects when the team's relocation bid goes before the 32 owners of the NFL. Approval of at least 24 of the league's total team ownership is required. The vote is expected next month.

