Chipotle rewarding ski resort visitors with 'BOGO' offer Tuesday

Ski resort visitors and season pass holders will be rewarded with a "buy one, get one" offer on Feb. 21, 2017. (Source: Facebook/Chipotle)

If you headed up the snow-capped mountains this month, Chipolte will reward you for your powder-seeking pursuits.

On Tuesday, the casual burrito chain is offering a "buy one, get one" free promotion to those who bring their single-day ski lift ticket from this month or their current season pass.

Folks can redeem their free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos at a participating location, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The one-day offer is not just valid in Nevada. If you're heading to California, Washington or Oregon, the "BOGO" offer is still good at Chipotles in those states.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.