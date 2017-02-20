Democrats, workers eye wage hike as Nevada economy grows - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Democrats, workers eye wage hike as Nevada economy grows

A sign marking the building where the Nevada Legislature meets is see in this Feb. 3, 2015, image. (Justin Grant/FOX5) A sign marking the building where the Nevada Legislature meets is see in this Feb. 3, 2015, image. (Justin Grant/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Democrats, low-income workers and union representatives say lawmakers should raise state minimum wages to match Nevada's economic growth.

They made the argument Monday in support of a bill to raise the wage floor 75 cents each of the next five years.

Nevada minimum wages last increased in 2010. They are currently set at $7.25 an hour for those whose employers facilitate health insurance or $8.25 an hour for people without that benefit.

The proposal would increase those until they reached $11 hourly for workers offered insurance and $12 hourly for those without.

Republicans and business owners say a wage hike would hurt businesses and drive up inflation, burdening workers and ultimately wiping out the effect of bigger paychecks.

