Gas prices rise slightly in Las Vegas

Motorists are paying slightly more for gasoline in Las Vegas compared to the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of gasoline jumped 1.5 cents in the last week to $2.47 per gallon. That compares to the national average that dropped to $2.27 cents per gallon in the past week.

Including the change in gasoline prices in Las Vegas, the average cost on Sunday was 47.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and was 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, GasBuddy reports. The national average dropped 3.8 cents during the last month and was 56 cents higher compared to the last year.

GasBuddy found prices have varied greatly over the past five years on Feb. 20. In 2016, the average cost of gasoline in Las Vegas was $2.00 per gallon and in 2012 it was $3.54 per gallon.

In nearby Riverside the average cost of gasoline was $2.91 per gallon and in San Bernardino the average cost of gasoline was $2.92 per gallon.

"Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead," said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.