Bicyclist hit by taxi near Las Vegas Strip

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A bicyclist was struck by a taxi near the strip Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro Lt. Jenkins, the victim was hit near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane at 9:45 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. 

Westbound lanes on Flamingo at Koval were closed for the investigation.

