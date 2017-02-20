Bicyclist hit by taxi near Las Vegas Strip

A bicyclist was struck by a taxi near the strip Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro Lt. Jenkins, the victim was hit near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane at 9:45 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes on Flamingo at Koval were closed for the investigation.

