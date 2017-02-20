Bicyclist hit by taxi near Las Vegas Strip

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Police said an armed security guard inside a North Las Vegas convenience store shot and killed a person who entered the business and opened fire Monday morning.More >
Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans.More >
An 80-year-old man is dead after a crash on Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street Monday evening, according to Metro police.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said Monday.More >
A man is in custody accused of the shooting death of a 23-year-old in the parking lot of a North Las Vegas business earlier this month.More >
Medical examiners have identified the bodies of two people found in the area of South Pecos and Warm Springs roads Monday.More >
A suspended Las Vegas physician accused of drugging multiple female patients and recording sex acts performed on them was convicted of child pornography and sexual assault counts.More >
