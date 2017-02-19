Shadow Ridge athlete identified in killing after basketball game

A Las Vegas teenager who was shot and killed after a fight broke out at a basketball court Sunday has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 17-year-old Tiris Coleman, Jr. died in the incident.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Revere Street shortly after 5 p.m. On arrival, Coleman was located on the sidewalk in front of the West Las Vegas Library.

Coleman was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit where he was pronounced deceased by 5:30 p.m.

"What we've been told right now is there was some kind of fight or altercation on the basketball court," Lt. Dan McGrath said. "The young man was chased and shot multiple times in the parking lot."

Police said several juveniles were involved in the altercation with three males when one pulled out a gun and fire multiple times, striking Coleman in the neck. Police believe the suspect is also a juvenile.

"We have a very distraught parent at UMC right now," McGrath said. Apparently, Coleman's mother along with two friends were at the hospital. Detectives are questioning the Coleman's friends about the incident.

Police said many people were at the basketball court who witnessed the shooting, but fled after shots were fired. Investigators say they will review surveillance video available from the scene. The shooting may be gang-related, according to McGrath.

"I do make this plea that if you know someone who was involved with this shooting that you do something to help solve this case and bring closure to the family," Captain Robert Plummer of Metro's Bolden Area Command said.

Several police officers were present in the area shortly before the shooting for a community outreach event.

Metro's Homicide Section continues the investigation of this shooting that police said was a "very unfortunate situation."

Basketball coach Henry Thorns said he goes to the court often and is saddened by what happened there.

"I've been here 56 years. It's going backwards. It's been going backwards for the last 20 years," Thorns said. "I think it's terrible a young kid lost his life out here."

Coleman was a student at Shadow Ridge High School, just 20 minutes north of where he was shot.

Austin Howard, a senior at the school said he knew Coleman since elementary school.

"He's just a funny kid. He was always the class clown. He was the kid that always made everyone smile. He was always the happy kid. Happy to be around. He was just a good person," Howard said.

"It doesn't seem right. It's not a good thing to say that we've lost four people within a school year."

Both Thorns and Howard had a message to send to Coleman's family.

"To the family of Tiris, I'm just sorry for their loss and I hope that they can keep their heads up and keep going forward," he said.

"I pray that the God keep you strong. I pray that things get better for all of us, for your whole family," Thorns said.

"So for the lesson for all these kids, I hope you all hear me: Put them guns down!"

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro's Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 828-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnevada.com.

