Metro: Man in critical condition after crashing into wall

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A man is in critical condition after crashing into a wall on the west side of the Valley Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Forth Apache Road and Viking Road shortly after 4:15 p.m. According to Lt. Graham of Metro, the driver lost control of his Toyota 4Runner, which resulted in the impact with the wall.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Victor Manuel Benitez-Tizoc. He was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment.

Citing the investigation, the driver may have been impaired at the time of the collision. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Las Vegas Metro's Fatal Detail Unit continues its investigation. 

