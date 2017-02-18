LVMPD search for armed robbery suspect

An investigation was underway Monday after the bodies of two people were found in the area of South Pecos and Warm Springs roads.More >
Police have raised the death toll in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert to 22. At least 59 others were injured.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Medical examiners identified the body of a man that was found in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Beware of contaminated pool water. The CDC is warning of a parasitic diarrhea-causing infection linked to pools and water playgrounds.More >
A shooting that resulted in two arrests Monday morning prompted lockdowns at nearby elementary schools in the central Las Vegas Valley.More >
Police said an armed security guard inside a North Las Vegas convenience store shot and killed a person who entered the business and opened fire Monday morning.More >
