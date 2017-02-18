LVMPD search for armed robbery suspect

Police are seeking the public's help to identify an armed robber that targeted a store near Green Valley.

The suspect entered a business at the 3800 block of east Sunset Road at 9:39 a.m. where he threatened an employee with a handgun and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the business. Police said no injuries were reported.

Police described the robber as a 40-year-old white man standing at 5'8" tall. He is medium build with brown eyes and brown hair. The robber wore a black baseball hat with a logo on the front, black sunglasses, a white long sleeve shirt, black pants, black shoes, and black gloves during the robbery.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact the Robbery Section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

