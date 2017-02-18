Treasure Island elevator over-heats causing minor injuries - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Treasure Island elevator over-heats causing minor injuries

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
An undated image of the Treasure Island resort. (FOX5) An undated image of the Treasure Island resort. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark Country Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Treasure Island resort Saturday afternoon. 

Firefighters arrived at 3:12 p.m. and located an over-heated elevator motor as the source of light smoke that triggered the smoke alarms on the 36th floor. 

Two employees were treated for smoke inhalation, and denied emergency transport for further evaluation. 

No fire was reported by the CCFD and crews left the scene about half an hour later.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.