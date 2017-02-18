Treasure Island elevator over-heats causing minor injuries

An undated image of the Treasure Island resort. (FOX5)

The Clark Country Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Treasure Island resort Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at 3:12 p.m. and located an over-heated elevator motor as the source of light smoke that triggered the smoke alarms on the 36th floor.

Two employees were treated for smoke inhalation, and denied emergency transport for further evaluation.

No fire was reported by the CCFD and crews left the scene about half an hour later.

