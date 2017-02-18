Utah family reports missing girl found, coming home

Sarah Dunsey disappeared on Jan. 15, 2017. Her parents believe she was taken in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

Utah parents reported their 17-year-old daughter has been located after they were asking for the public's help to find her.

The Family feared their daughter was abducted in Las Vegas and taken from the MGM Grand on Jan. 15.

"Sarah Beara, this message is for you: 'I want you to fight because I need you. All of us need you," Sarah’s mother said in a video the family recorded to raise awareness. "She's being held against her will and Sarah is a victim of sex trafficking."

The case was turned over to the FBI in Los Angeles. A spokesperson from the FBI said the bureau was working closely with their branches in Nevada and Utah to find her, and that foul play was not ruled out.

Saturday, the family updated the situation on social media stating "We found our Sarah Bearah!!!"

Esther Brown, the founder of the Embracing Project, said the best thing to do to keep kids safe is to monitor social media as much as possible. As she herself works to fight sex trafficking daily and said spreading awareness is crucial.

The Ellis Dunsey Family did not release any details on how their daughter was located, but said "We ask to please give our family a little space and privacy. We are going to retreat into our safe place and heal. Thank you for helping my baby girl come home."

